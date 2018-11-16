November chill will fade away this weekend

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - High pressure will slide in as the unsettled weather slides out just in time for the weekend. Expect lots of sunshine over the next couple of days with warming temperatures heading into the weekend. Full sunshine will only send temps to near 60 degrees this afternoon, a full 10° below average for the middle of November. We’ll see another cold night tonight with patchy frost possible inland tomorrow morning. Saturday will be gorgeous with a sunny sky and high temperatures in the upper 60s. A few clouds will move in on Sunday with a slight chance of a shower late in the day. Highs will be near 70 degrees.