Propane leak forces evacuation near Ravenel
A propane tank leak has forced an evacuation and road closure near Ravenel. (Source: AP)
By Patrick Phillips | November 16, 2018 at 5:49 PM EST - Updated November 16 at 5:49 PM

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Firefighters are on the scene of a reported propane tank leak that has prompted an evacuation of people who live north of Ravenel.

Dorchester County spokesperson Tiffany Norton said a 30,000-gallon propane tank is leaking near Tannenbaum Road and homes in the area are being evacuated.

As of shortly before 6 p.m., Norton said the roadway is expected to be closed for five hours.

Crews were waiting for Berkeley Propane to come out with a truck, but later said crews were having trouble getting the propane out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

