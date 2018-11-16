Report: Mount Pleasant man accused of distributing child pornography

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Investigators arrested a 61-year-old Mount Pleasant man accused of having and distributing child pornography.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Edward Everret House on five charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
He was arrested on Tuesday and posted a $75,000 bond.
Authorities say the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the Mount Pleasant Police Department made the arrest.
“Investigators with the Attorney General’s and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation,” said officials with the Attorney General’s Office. “Investigators state House distributed and possessed child pornography.”
House is charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
