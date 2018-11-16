Sheriff: Lowcountry man created fictitious gang to blackmail woman to the point of suicide

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Lowcountry deputies have announced the arrest of a man who they say created a fictitious gang to blackmail a woman to the point of suicide.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the arrest of 34-year-old James Michael Phillips of North, SC who has been charged with blackmail/extortion and kidnapping.
He was taken into custody on Thursday after investigators say he was blackmailing a woman for the past year.
“This is just horrendous, there’s no other way to put it,” Ravenell said. “For this young woman to feel she had to make an attempt on her own her life to get out of this nightmare of blackmail, threats on her life and the life her child are simply beyond comprehension.”
Phillips had a bond hearing on Friday where he was given a $205,000 bond.
Authorities say the victim was not present and remains hospitalized.
According to the sheriff, investigators were told of the woman’s plight on Monday when her father called expressing concern after his daughter attempted suicide on Nov. 8.
“We became involved and quickly learned why this young lady was under such duress,” he said. “She had come to her wit’s end having been extorted out of at least $30,000 and was threatened with her life for having no more resources.”
A report states investigators learned that Phillips had promised the victim to assist in gaining custody of her child following the breakup of her marriage.
“But it would cost [her],” OCSO officials said. “With no real help provided, the victim still managed to gain custody, thus ending the payments.”
However, authorities say Phillips then began an elaborate plan of creating a fictitious gang of which he played three different roles of gang members that wanted her to continue to pay.
According to deputies, Phillips said the gang had a package of photos said to depict the victim in a negative light that would be released if payment wasn’t made to Phillips.
“All the while, Phillips acted as if he was a shield for the victim, keeping her safe from the fabricated gang,” OCSO officials said."She said he would take her to public locations where he would point out total strangers, saying they were in the gang wanting to harm her."
A report states as the victim’s resources ran out and payments became fewer, the story changed to simply that the gang members were going to kill her and her child if she didn’t pay.
The sheriff’s office said Phillips' kidnapping charge stems from an incident in which Phillips placed an object at the victim’s back that implied it was a gun.
“He then held her against her will while demanding more money,” OCSO officials said."Investigators say Phillips used an electronic device to create the belief three gang members were contacting her."
The victim’s parents told investigators they gave their daughter money under the belief she was paying for necessary school supplies.
Inv. Rob Boyne told the court in his entire career nearly 15 years that he had never seen such a despicable crime of deceit and deception.
“It’s a sad day, a sad day,” he said.
If convicted, Phillips is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years for kidnapping alone.
