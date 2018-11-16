Third person sought in Summerville murder, 2 in custody

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Deputies are trying to locate a third person wanted in connection with a deadly Summerville shooting from last week.
Deputies have not yet released the name or a photo of the third person wanted in connection with the shooting death of 28-year-old Devon Eugene Jones who was found dead in his Barons Road home in Summerville on Nov. 8.
Deputies arrested Christopher Harmon in Ravenel Thursday night after blocking off a portion of Highway 165 near his home.
A second suspect in the killing, Brandon Bivens, was located in the Colleton County jail where he was being held on unrelated charges.
An affidavit alleges the pair intended to rob Jones of a controlled substance. Both Harmon and Bivens have been charged with murder.
A judge denied bond for both Friday.
