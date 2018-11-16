White arrows popping up on Lowcountry roads

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Have you noticed white arrows along the roads in Summerville, North Charleston and downtown Charleston? They were just put in last week and are part of a large project.
Officials from the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG) said the arrows are ground control points for aerial surveys.
The Lowcountry Rapid Transit project, managed by the BCDCOG, is gathering data over the next several months and they use aerial pictures when making design plans. The designs will be used for the planned bus rapid transit project.
The goal is to create a bus system from Summerville to North Charleston and Charleston along Highways 78 and 52 to help get cars off I-26 and improve traffic.
The arrows allow the pictures taken from the sky to be merged together.
The BCDCOG said in a release: “Over the next seven months, the project team will be conducting initial data gathering to identify possible Lowcountry Rapid Transit alignments in order to move forward with the environmental review process required under the National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA). This includes collecting Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) data.”
The data should be complete by the first quarter of 2019. Traffic county cameras have also been placed along the corridor.
You can read more about the bus plans: here.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.