Doorbell camera captures good Samaritan

WASHINGTON (WJLA/CNN) – A woman in Washington, D.C., is thanking a good Samaritan for something she didn’t think happened these days.
Usually when news segments show you home video footage, it’s of someone stealing. But not in this case.
After Katie Makris lost her wallet on a snowy city street, her doorbell camera captured a man who found the wallet and returned it to her home.
"I’d love to figure out who he was," Makris said.
She was working out when her doorbell camera alerted her around 6 a.m. Thursday.
"You're looking for package theft, or car break-ins or something that’s happening on your street. You're very rarely looking for something good," she said.
Then Makris realized she’d been in such a rush that morning, she’d forgotten to zip her bag, so her wallet had tumbled onto the snowy street.
"Typically, in this city, if you lose your wallet, um, it’s gone," she said.
A man wearing a Dallas hat picked it up and pinpointed the address.
First, he tried to put the wallet in Makris’ mailbox, then he tucked it safely under her mat.
"Not many people would have stopped. Many people probably would have just driven right over it," Makris said.
In a day and age where credit cards are tangled up with so much technology, the man saved Makris a lot of time and money.
"There’s so much negativity that we always see these days, and especially the last couple weeks, I think it’s been really rough on people, so I was really happy just to share something really positive," she said.
