Fort Dorchester high school rolls out aggressive new tardy policy

The new set of tardy rules taking effect on Monday November 26 “will be much stricter than before,” according to the principal. A student can be late twice and receive a verbal warning both times. On the third tardy, the student will have to serve “time for time.” If a student is 15 minutes or less late to school, they will have to serve 15 minutes detention during their hour-long “Individual Learning Time,” also known as “ILT,” to make up for the time lost. If the student is between 15-30 minutes late, they will serve 30 minutes in detention during ILT. Anything more than that, Aldredge says would be up for discussion.