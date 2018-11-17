Motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle wreck on I-26

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early-morning crash on Interstate 26 Saturday that killed a motorcyclist.
The crash happened on I-26 westbound near mile marker 194 at approximately 1:45 a.m., according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.
Troopers say a motorcycle struck the rear of a tractor trailer, and then the tractor trailer struck a Ford pickup truck that was traveling in an adjacent lane.
The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered fatal injuries at the scene, Southern said.
The drivers of the tractor trailer and the pickup truck were wearing seatbelts and were not injured, he said.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim.
