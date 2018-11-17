Providence powers past South Carolina 76-67

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) - David Duke scored 20 points to rally Providence to a 76-65 win over South Carolina and into the finals of the Air Force Reserve Tip-Off tournament on Saturday.
Alpha Diallo added 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Friars (3-1).
Hassani Gravett scored 14 points to lead four players in double figures for South Carolina (2-2).
The Gamecocks led 35-27 at halftime and by nine points early in the second half. But A.J. Reeves scored eight of his 10 points during a 10-0 Friars' run that put Providence on top 44-43.
The teams went back and forth before three straight dunks gave the Friars a 54-49 lead. Consecutive 3-pointers from Duke and Isaiah Jackson made it 65-54, and brought the raucous pro-Providence crowd to its feet.
Providence will play Michigan on Sunday for the tournament title. South Carolina with face George Washington in the consolation game.
