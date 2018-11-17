Rock Hill man sentenced for dragging Fort Mill Police Officer 50 yards from car

FORT MILL, SC (WBTV) - A Rock Hill man will spend the next 15 years in prison for dragging a Fort Mill Police Officer about 50 yards from his car, while attempted to get away from a traffic stop.
Bryan Abel, 45, pleaded guilty on Friday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, drug trafficking methamphetamine and drug trafficking heroin.
The charges came after Fort Mill Police Officer Ray Atwell, who works for the York County multi-jurisdictional drug unit, noticed Abel making several traffic violations on March 1.
Austin Newman of the 16th Judicial Solicitor’s Office said when Atwell and other officers pulled Abel over, they noticed a baggie of drugs on the center console. When officers asked Abel to get out of the car, he refused.
While Officer Atwell attempted to push Abel out of the car, while another officer pulled Abel, Abel took off.
“Investigator Atwell was yelling at the defendant to stop while being dragged down the road approximately 50 yards before breaking free and rolling several times down the road onto First Street,” Newman said in court.
Atwell received lacerations to his forearms, knees and left hand. The incident happened less than two months after York County Sheriff’s Detective Mike Doty was killed in the line of duty. Atwell said in court, the two were friends and coworkers.
“Kind of hit home. I have a son and I wasn’t for sure I was going to see him that night,” Atwell said. “I just like for everyone to know that officers are people also, and we have families and we are just trying to do a job.”
Officers chased Abel after Atwell was freed from the car. They say he jumped out and started running, but they later caught up with him.
They found eight different kinds of drugs on him and in his car, including 11.1 grams of meth, has oil, heroin, marijuana and packaging material.
Abel’s mother, wife, and two neighbors spoke on behalf of him Friday.
“His problem is the drugs,” His mother Janice Abel said. “He’s hurt himself more than anybody else, he never hurt anybody except with what happened with Officer Atwell.”
Abel already served time in prison for a history of convictions, including three burglaries. He said in court he tried to overcome his long-time drug addiction but was denied opportunities while incarcerated.
“I’m just sorry and tired of living my life the way I have,” Abel said.
The defense asked Judge Daniel Hall to issue him a split sentence of seven years in prison, plus probation which would require the completion of a drug rehabilitation program. The prosecution argued he was given enough chances and asked for 15 years in prison.
Judge Daniel Hall sentenced Abel to 15 years in prison, plus five years of probation. If he violated probation, he could be sent back to prison for another 10 years.
“You’re a middle-aged man, Mr. Abel, sadly, like you have lived most of your life, unable to conform to the law and norms of society,” Judge Hall said.
