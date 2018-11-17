SUNNY WITH SEASONABLE TEMPS!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Widespread temperatures in the 30s will warm to the upper 60s this afternoon. Keep the jacket handy just in case it feels cooler for those shaded spots! An area of cool, high pressure is keeping the forecast dry. A few spotty showers overnight Sunday into Monday is possible, but a mainly dry week is ahead. Do not expect much change in temps this week. A seasonable week is underway.
More clouds and cool temps are possible for Thanksgiving. Next slight chance for rain is Black Friday, but no days in the 7 days forecast will be a washout. Enjoy the cool and sunny week ahead!
TODAY: Sunny and cool, LOW: 39, HIGH: 67.
TOMORROW: Sun and clouds, LOW: 46, HIGH: 69.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower early, LOW55, HIGH: 68.
TUESDAY: Comfortable with sun and clouds; LOW: 53, HIGH: 67.
WEDNESDAY: Slightly cooler, LOW: 48, HIGH: 65.
THANKSGIVING: Cool and mostly cloudy, LOW: 46, HIGH: 64.
BLACK FRIDAY: Spotty showers possible, LOW: 48, HIGH: 62.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
