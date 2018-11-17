Two dogs in need of medical attention after being shot

DORCHESTER, SC (WCSC) - A local animal shelter is requesting help after receiving two dogs with gunshot wounds.
On Friday, Dorchester Paws animal shelter asked for donations to cover medical expenses, exams, and surgeries for the animals.
“Help us care for these animals by donating to our Michael’s Healing Heart Medical Fund to pay for the necessary medical tests and procedures so these two dogs have a chance to go on the journey from victim to victory,” the statement said.
It unknown how how the dogs received the gunshot wounds but the shelter said the dogs received injuries in two separate cases.
