Virginia Tech, Purdue to meet in Charleston Classic finals

CHARLESTON, SC (AP)
Purdue 79 Davidson 58
Carsen Edwards had 29 points and No. 23 Purdue beat Davidson 79-58 on Friday night to reach the final of the Charleston Classic.
The Boilermakers (4-0) will take on No. 16 Virginia Tech for the eight-team tournament title Sunday night.
Edwards had six of Purdue’s 13 3-pointers. It was his fifth straight game with 20 or more points.
The Boilermakers opened the second half with a 19-7 surge to break the game open. They’ll be trying for their third in-season tournament title in four years.
Kellen Grady had 18 points for Davidson, which will face Northeastern for third place.
Virginia Tech 88 Northeastern 60
Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 20 points as No. 16 Virginia Tech used a 23-2 run before halftime to overpower Northeastern 88-60 and advance to the championship of the Charleston Classic on Friday.
The Huskies (2-2) moved in front 24-23 on a three by Donnell Gresham with six minutes left in the half. That’s when the Hokies (3-0) took control with its game-breaking run.
By then, Virginia Tech was up 46-24 and cruised into the finals.
Tomas Murphy led Northeastern with 11 points.
Wichita State 82 Appalachian St. 76
Markis McDuffie had 24 points including three 3-pointers in the final six minutes as Wichita State held on to defeat Appalachian State 82-76 at the Charleston Classic on Friday.
The Shockers (2-2) held a 10-point lead in the second half of their opener here against Davidson before falling 57-53.
But this time, they prevailed after Appalachian State wiped away a seven-point deficit and led 66-61 with 6:18 remaining.
That’s when Wichita State finished with a flourish, outscoring the Mountaineers (1-3) 21-10 the rest of the way.
Wichita State will face Alabama in the fifth-place game Sunday.
Justin Forrest had 28 points for Appalachian State, who'll play Ball State on Sunday for seventh in the eight-team tournament.
Alabama 79 Ball State 61
Tevin Mack scored 20 points off five 3-pointers as Alabama bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 79-61 victory over Ball State at the Charleston Classic.
Mack is a Texas transfer playing his first season for the Crimson Tide (3-1). He made five of the team’s seven 3-pointers as Alabama opened a 13-2 lead and stayed comfortably in front the rest of the way.
Donta Hall had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Crimson Tide, who will play either Appalachian State or Wichita State for fifth place Sunday.
K.J. Walton led Ball State (1-3) with 13 points. The Cardinals fall to the seventh-place game.