Brief Showers Possible; Seasonable Temps Continue

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A coastal trough is increasing moisture across the Lowcountry and could usher in a few short-lived showers. Most areas should remain dry, but the best chance for rain will be this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will feel comfortable with highs topping out near 70 degrees under more clouds than sun. A few scattered showers can’t be ruled out early tomorrow, but a mainly dry start to the week is expected.
A dry cold front is expected to push through Tuesday and temperatures should cool down Wednesday into Thanksgiving. A cool and dry Thanksgiving is on the way, but rain is possible Black Friday. Download the Live 5 Weather App to get alerts is any changes are made to the forecast!
TODAY: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower possible; LOW: 52, HIGH: 70.
TOMORROW: Comfortable, early rain chance, LOW: 55, HIGH: 71.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and comfortable, LOW:56, HIGH: 69.
WEDNESDAY: Noticeably cooler, lots of sunshine; LOW: 45, HIGH: 65.
THANKSGIVING: Chilly with sun and clouds; LOW: 41, HIGH: 61.
BLACK FRIDAY: Slight rain chance with sun & clouds; Low: 45, HIGH: 62.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
