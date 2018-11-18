Brief Showers Possible; Seasonable Temps Continue

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A coastal trough is increasing moisture across the Lowcountry and could usher in a few short-lived showers. Most areas should remain dry, but the best chance for rain will be this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will feel comfortable with highs topping out near 70 degrees under more clouds than sun. A few scattered showers can’t be ruled out early tomorrow, but a mainly dry start to the week is expected.