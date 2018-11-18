Coast Guard locates capsized workboat in Charleston Harbor

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A capsized workboat was located in the Charleston Harbor Sunday morning.
The Coast Guard and port partners are monitoring the salvage efforts for a steel 25-foot commercial work which sank on the Cooper River near Shipyard Creek, according to a statement by the Coast Guard.
The boat, named Miss Anne, capsized on Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m., the statement said.
All three of the crew members who were aboard the boat were recovered safely with no reports of injuries or pollution.
Coast Guard helicopters and boats, along with Southern Dredging, Great Lakes Dredging and the Charleston County Sheriff’s boats were involved in the search.
The cause of the workboat capsizing is under investigation.
