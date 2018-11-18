Coastal Carolina downs UNC Asheville behind Cuthbertson’s 15

Amidou Bamba — who scored 10 points — scored six within the first three minutes on a layup, dunk and jump shot and Coastal Carolina (3-2) leaped to a 15-3 lead. The Bulldogs countered with an 8-0 run capped by Tajion Jones' 3-pointer, but a 10-3 run pushed the lead to 11 points. Tommy Burton converted a 3-point play and a layup for a 30-19 advantage and Coastal Carolina led by double digits the rest of the way.