First Baptist no match for Hammond in state title game

COLUMBIA, SC (WCSC) - Revenge was nowhere in sight for First Baptist Saturday in Columbia. The Hurricanes couldn’t keep up with Hammond who beat them for the second time this year. The Skyhawks captured their 16th state title with a 40-7 win.
The first meeting between the two this year was close. Hammond pulled off a 28-21 win in Charleston.
The rematch was never in doubt.
The Skyhawks took the lead early with a touchdown pass from Jackson Muschamp to Andre Wilson. Jordan Burch added two scores in the first half and Hammond held a commanding 26-0 lead at halftime.
Star Hurricanes running back Michel Dukes was bottled up most of the game. He did throw a touchdown pass to Tylan Major in the second half. But that was the only score First Baptist could muster as Hammond held on to claim another state championship.
