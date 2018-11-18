UPDATE: 1 killed in single-vehicle collision in Aiken Co. Saturday identified

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - One person died following a single-vehicle collision in Aiken on Saturday, according to South Carolina Highways Patrol Lance Corporal Matt Southern.
The driver, identified as 53-year-old Thomas C. Sammons, Jr., of Windsor,, was traveling westbound on Wrights Mill Road in a 2007 Hummer SUV around 5:50 pm. Saturday when the vehicle crossed the center line and off the road, striking a fence and then a tree.
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, who released Sammons name early Sunday afternoon, says toxicology tests are pending for this case.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. SCHP is investigating the collision.
