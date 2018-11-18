Oral History Project seeks to share stories of formers student who experienced desegregation

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - On Sunday, the Charleston County Zoning and Planning Department hosted a community meeting to introduce a project that will record the oral histories of students who attended W. Gresham Meggett School.
The project, titled “A Journey to Equal Education: Stories from Historic African-American Communities,” will share the experiences of students who attended the school during the beginning of desegregation of public schools in the 1950s and 1960s.
The meeting, which was held at the renamed Septima P. Clark Corporate Academy, invited community members, former students and staff to learn more about the project, get information about how they can participate and speak directly with the consultant that will perform the work of the project.
The project is funded by an African American Civil Rights Grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior and the National Park Service. Those with questions about this project, are asked to contact the Planning Department at planning@charlestoncounty.org or 843-202-7203.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.