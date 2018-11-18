Stingrays fall to Nailers, 4-1

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The Wheeling Nailers (4-6-1-0) scored twice in the second period and controlled the remainder of the game to defeat the South Carolina Stingrays (8-7-0-0) by a score of 4-1 on Marvel Super Hero Night Saturday at the North Charleston Coliseum.
Forward Nick Roberto scored his second goal of the season for the Stingrays in the third period, while goaltender Gordon Defiel made his first ECHL start and stopped 18 shots in the loss.
For the second straight night, the Stingrays and their opponent were scoreless in the opening frame. But the Nailers cashed in twice in the second, opening up a 2-0 lead. Winston Day Chief made it 1-0 with a power play goal at 8:40 of the middle frame, while Kevin Spinozzi’s shot deflected in at 19:05 to double Wheeling’s lead.
The Nailers extended their advantage to 3-0 at 3:35 of the third when Alex Rauter scored shorthanded.
Roberto got the Rays on the board with a power play goal of their own at 14:06 of the final frame. The tally came with assists from forwards Andrew Cherniwchan and Jonathan Charbonneau.
South Carolina has now registered a power play goal in five straight games.
Wheeling sealed the victory with an empty-net goal by Yushiroh Hirano in the final minute at 19:19.
Goaltender Matt O’Connor made 30 saves in the contest to earn the win for the Nailers. The Rays were 1-for-5 on the man-advantage, while Wheeling finished 1-for-4 on the power play.
The Stingrays head back on the road next week and will be in Jacksonville to face the Icemen on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. SC returns home next month for some big games including Social Media Night on Dec. 7 and Teddy Bear Toss on Dec. 8.