Update: Man stabs victim over EBT funds, arrested after police chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC ) - A man wanted for attempted murder is now in custody after a police chase.
Bandon McQuillan, 26, is accused of stabbing another man in the back several times on November 4, according to an incident report.
McQuillan wasn’t arrested until Thursday after a police chase through the Midlands that ended in Lee County.
The victim told North Charleston Police the stabbing occurred after he allowed McQuillan to use a certain amount of funds from his EBT card.
When the victim confronted McQuillan about using more money off the card than agreed upon, the argument turned violent.
The victim was transported to Trident Hospital, after police arrived on the scene.
SLED is investigating the incident.
