Authorities identify woman killed in accident involving Charleston Co. deputy, state constable

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a woman who was killed this past weekend in an accident involving a Charleston County deputy and a state constable on James Island.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says 32-year-old Megan Eichman died on Sunday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Just before 10 p.m., a deputy was responding to assist another involved in a foot pursuit when the deputy’s unmarked department car collided with another vehicle, said Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
The deputy was driving west in the 1000 block of Folly Road when the woman, driving east, turned left in front of him, according to Antonio.
The deputy and a state constable riding in the front seat were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision at the request of the sheriff’s office as per policy.
Antonio said the sheriff’s office will also conduct an internal investigation.
The accident shut down Folly and Camp Road in both directions until 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Dispatch received the call at 9:48 p.m. Sunday night.
