Bulldogs bested by Buckeyes 89-61

South Carolina State: The Bulldogs are trying to develop a winning culture with a batch of new players. Only Damani Applewhite and Janai Raynor-Powell return from last season's team that finished 10-22 for sixth-year coach Murray Garvin. Early indications are it will be another tough season for the Bulldogs, but playing a team the caliber of Ohio State can be of value in the long haul.