Catholic Diocese of Charleston still discussing release of priests' names

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Catholic Diocese of Charleston is still in discussion about whether it will follow suit of many diocese around the country and release the names of priests involved in sexual abuse cases.
The Savannah Diocese released a list of “credibly accused” priests earlier in November along with the diocese of Nashville, Tenn. and Atlanta, Ga. Washington D.C.'s Archbishop did the same in October.
The November U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops was recently held in Baltimore where the sexual abuse allegations were at the center of the conversation following a Pennsylvania Grand Jury report which stated hundreds of priests molested children over seven decades.
“As you may be aware, the U.S. Bishops met in Baltimore this week to discuss a variety of issues, including the current sexual abuse crisis,” Diocese Director of Media Relations Maria Aselage said in a statement. “Bishop (Robert) Guglielmone is currently digesting all the information from the meeting and will make a decision about releasing names in the near future.”
Guglielmone was installed as the 13th bishop of Charleston in 2009.
