Charleston Co. officials seeking public input on Glenn McConnell Pkwy widening

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Glenn McConnell Parkway widening project is in full-swing and transportation officials in Charleston County want your input.
The project will widen Glenn McConnell Parkway from four lanes to six lanes from Bees Ferry Road to Magwood Drive. The goal is to decrease congestion in the area. A 10-foot-wide multi-use pathway is also in the works for bikers and walkers. The project is expected to cost about $25 million, which comes from the 2016 half-cent sales tax.
A public meeting will be held on Monday, December 3rd from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at West Ashley High School. Charleston County transportation officials will be there to talk about the project and get input from people who live and commute in the area.
“We will have little stations so they can see what we’ve done, a timeline, what the plans are moving forward and we’ll have a comment station," Sunshine Trakas, with Charleston County Transportation Development, said. "For those who can’t make it, we will have a website where you can give input.”
Charleston County Council approved award of contract for engineering design and permitting to Davis & Floyd, Inc. in early 2018. Work on the road is expected to start in 2020 and hopefully be done by 2022. Officials are also working on addressing flooding in the area.
“One of the things we will be looking at is the drainage," Trakas said. “With our project being in such close vicinity to the Church Creek Drainage Basin, that is something we are well aware of, the flooding issues in that area, so that is something we will be looking at very closely as we move into design.”
