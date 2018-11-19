Coroner identifies shooting victim who died after home invasion

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has identified a man who died eight days after being shot in a home invasion in Moncks Corner.
Kori Capers, 33, died Saturday at 7:50 p.m. at an area hospital, according to Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury.
Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic said a friend called Capers to let him know his home was possibly being broken into and Capers went home to investigate.
“They came to check on it, and as they walked in the front door the suspect opened fire on the resident that lives there,” Ollic said.
Salisbury scheduled an autopsy for Capers for Monday.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and Moncks Corner Police are investigating.
Police said evidence suggested it was not a random event. The gunman was spotted fleeing the scene in a Red Chevrolet Cruze.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.