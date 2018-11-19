Cunningham to seek rollback of Trump tarriffs

Cunningham is planning to introduce a bill to roll back the President’s authority to unilaterally impose tariffs under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, his spokesman, Tyler Jones said Monday. The legislation, which is similar to a bill Congressman Mark Sanford and a coalition of bipartisan members introduced earlier this year, would also give Congress the authority to retroactively roll back any tariffs imposed under Section 232 over the last two years, Jones said.