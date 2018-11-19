Deputies arrest two, searching for two others in Berkeley Co. neighborhood car break-ins

November 19, 2018 at 4:29 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 4:36 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County investigators have arrested two people and are looking for two others in connection to several car break-ins at a Berkeley County neighborhood.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 21-year-old Jerry Catchings Jr. and 17-year-old Najeare Sayers.

Deputies are continuing to search for 19-year-old Kevin Schreitel and 19-year-old Nakeere Sayers.

On Oct. 8, 2018, several residents from the Nelliefield Plantation area reported car break-ins.

During the investigation, deputies identified the four suspects.

Arrest warrants were obtained, charging each suspect with 11 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kevin Schreitel and Nakeere Sayers you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-719-4412 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

