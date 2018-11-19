WATCH LIVE: Deputies to hold news conference on arrest of woman, recovery of missing infant

WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office plans to speak publicly about a weekend arrest of an Ohio woman accused of abducting her six-month-old daughter.
Alexis Barnes was arrested Saturday night in Walterboro and her daughter was found safe.
A news conference on the case is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Walterboro.
Deputies arrested Barnes on an active warrant stemming from the abuduction of the child from the Cleveland Heights area of Ohio, Colleton County Sheriff’s Maj. J.W. Chapman said.
Ohio authorities said Barnes, 26, was on a supervised visit when she walked away with the child, prompting an Amber Alert to be issued.
Deputies said Barnes had lost custody of her daughter in July because a judge had found her to be mentally unfit to provide adequate care for her.
At approximately 8 p.m. Saturday, Ohio authorities received information that Barnes and the child might be in the company of another relative in the Walterboro area, Chapman said. Colleton County investigators say they focused their search in an area around Sniders Highway and I-95 that hosts a number of hotels and motels.
Chapman said Colleton County deputies and Walterboro Police located a vehicle in the parking lot of the Baymont Inn & Suites registered to one of Barnes' relatives. After a door-to-door search, investigators recovered the child and took Barnes into custody.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.