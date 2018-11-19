Deputies looking for missing Orangeburg Co. woman

By Live 5 News Web Staff | November 19, 2018 at 12:01 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 12:01 PM

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies are looking for a woman who has been missing since Nov. 12.

Teresa Baker, of the Corona Apartment Complex, was last seen wearing a pink top and black pants, walking away from her apartment, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Walker.

Baker weighs roughly 115 pounds and stands 5-foot-3. There is no indication that she is endangered, Walker said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

