Deputies looking for missing Orangeburg Co. woman

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies are looking for a woman who has been missing since Nov. 12.
Teresa Baker, of the Corona Apartment Complex, was last seen wearing a pink top and black pants, walking away from her apartment, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Walker.
Baker weighs roughly 115 pounds and stands 5-foot-3. There is no indication that she is endangered, Walker said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
