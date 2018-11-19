Moncks Corner Police to address recent shootings

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) - The police chief in Moncks Corner has scheduled a Monday afternoon news conference to discuss recent shootings.
Chief Rick Ollic will hold the news conference at police headquarters at 2:30 p.m.
Capt. Mark Fields said the topic of the news conference is recent shooting investigations, but did not specify which cases.
On Wednesday, a man was arrested on a weapons charge in connection with what police called a “domestic-related” double shooting. In that case, 25-year-old Roddrick O’Neal Gadsden, was charged in connection with the shooting that left Curtis Frazier, 31, and Allontay Akeeem Houston, 29, dead.
Those deaths remained under investigation by the police department and police were said to be conferring with the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office before additional charges were filed.
Meanwhile, on Monday morning, Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury said a 33-year-old man, Kori Capers, died from complications of multiple gunshot wounds after he confronted someone who had broken into his home on Nov. 9. Capers died Saturday night, eight days after that shooting.
No arrests have been announced in that case.
This is a developing story.
