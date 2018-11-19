Nearly a month later, SC’s $1.5B Mega Millions winner has not claimed their prize

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It’s been nearly one month since a near record-setting $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot was drawn.
The winning ticket was sold at KC Mart no. 7 in Simpsonville and the drawing was on Oct. 23. But South Carolina Education Lottery officials say the winner has still not come forward to claim their prize.
The winning numbers on Oct. 23 were: 5 - 28 - 62 - 65 - and 70 and the mega ball is 5. The winner could get annual installments over time or take a lump sum of $878 million.
“The history-making Mega Millions jackpot smashed the former Mega Millions record of $656 million set in March 2012, and is just shy of the $1.586 billion Powerball prize in January 2016 which was shared by three winning tickets,” lottery officials said on Oct. 24.
South Carolina is one of seven states where winners can remain anonymous.
The SC Education Lottery advises all winners to sign the back of the ticket, put it in a safe location, seek financial or legal advice from a trusted source, and call the lottery.
The winner has 180 days - until April 21, 2019 - to come forward to claim the ticket.
