NY women who sustained “significant injuries” on closed slide at Broadway at the Beach file lawsuit

“The Defendants failed to secure Pipeline Slide, knowing that patrons of Broadway at the Beach would be passing through and have open access to Pavilion Park at all hours of the day,” the lawsuit states. “In the manufacture and design of the slide, BN failed to install proper safety equipment to secure the Pipeline Slide when not in use. As a result of the Defendants’ negligence, carelessness and recklessness, the Plaintiffs were not prevented from accessing the Pipeline Slide, nor were they provided the proper instruction and materials for safe operation of the slide. As a result of the Defendants’ negligence, carelessness and recklessness, the Plaintiffs were severely injured. They have received substantial medical care and incurred damages as a result of the Defendants’ inactions.”