Quiet weather to our Thanksgiving week

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The weather will start out quiet as we kick off our Thanksgiving week. Morning fog will give way to afternoon sunshine today with high temperatures in the low 70s. A weak cold front will move through tomorrow producing a very small chance of a shower. Temperatures will begin cooling down on Wednesday with highs dropping down into the low to mid 60s. Thanksgiving will start out seasonally cool in the morning with sunshine giving way to a few afternoon clouds. There is a very small chance of a shower late in the day. Most of you will not see any rainfall on Thanksgiving. An area of low pressure will develop near our coastline on Friday and Saturday bringing a better rain chance.