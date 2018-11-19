Report: Former Berkeley Co. EMS director threatened to send explicit images to woman’s friends

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a former Berkeley County EMS director accused of threatening to send sexually explicit images of a woman to her friends and family following a break up.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested Steven Cotter and charged him with first-degree harassment and disseminating, procuring or promoting obscene material.
According to the incident report, Cotter’s arrest stems from an investigation that began in 2017 when a woman reported that her former boss threatened to send her friends, family and other people sexually explicit images after she broke off an affair she had with Cotter.
A sheriff’s office report states the woman’s friends at Berkeley County EMS reported receiving sexually explicit images of the woman who said she had sent those to Cotter. The woman said Cotter denied sending the images and said his wife may have sent the emails.
The woman also learned someone had created an account using a similar email to hers for a website that caters to married people who cheat on their spouses. The woman reported that one day a man showed up at her door and said he had been speaking with her over the website and had arranged to meet at her house.
In the Fall of 2017, a woman met with detective and said while she was employed with Berkeley County EMS she had an affair with her supervisor, Steven Cotter.
She said after her employer was made aware of the affair, she was dismissed from her job for “unrelated reasons” in February of 2016. She said Cotter and she continued to communicate on and off again for 13 months between February 2016 and March 2017.
After she ended the relationship, she said around June of 2016 she received a letter from Cotter in which he threatened to send sexually explicit images of her which he had in his possession to friends and past co-workers of hers who were members of Berkeley County EMS as well as family members and other people.
According to sheriff’s office report, Cotter also included a printed sexually explicit image of the woman with the letter. She told investigators that Cotter would periodically try to intimidate her into continuing to see him, and that’s how she viewed the letter.
After she ended the relationship, in May of 2017 she was contacted by friends who were still employed with Berkeley County EMS who said they had received an email with an email address similar to hers which purported to be her and which contained several sexually explicit digital images of her which she had sent to Cotter.
She said she contacted Cotter about the emails, and he denied sending them saying his ex-wife “may have copied them from my thumb drive and sent the the emails.”
Fearing even more attribution, she did not report the incident, a sheriff’s office report states.
The report states, in the past, the woman was receiving unsolicited email notifications from a website which catered to married people who cheat on their spouse and want to meet other people for illicit relationships.
One day, she said a man showed up at her door indicating that he believed he had been talking with her over the website, and that they arranged to meet at her house for an illicit relationship.
The woman said she subsequently learned that someone had opened an account with that website with a similar email address to hers.
The incident report states “scores” of people had been talking with a person who they believed to be the woman and that person had given intimate details about the woman including her home address.
