Volunteer firefighter shortage in Awendaw part of nationwide trend

AWENDAW, SC (WCSC) - The Awendaw Fire Department is looking for more volunteer firefighters as a shortage of volunteers is affecting departments nationwide.
Battalion Chief Michael Bowers says 85 percent of firefighters in South Carolina are volunteers, compared to the 69 percent nationwide.
“There’s a lot of departments that aren’t in the same position we are, that we have a paid staff. They’re so many departments that rely solely on volunteers.” Bowers said. “With all the time constraints of today’s society, people have jobs, and kids, basketball, baseball, things of that nature, it limits folks in how they can help out.”
Volunteer firefighters need to be at least 18 years old and have a clean driving and criminal record.
“It’s gonna be a large commitment on the firefighter side,” Bowers said. But volunteering as a firefighter isn’t the only way to give back.
“You don’t just have to fight fire,” Bowers said. “There’s a number of jobs you can do that will help your local department.”
For more information on volunteering, you can visit: scvolunteerfire.org.
