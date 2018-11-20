Authorities identify man killed in Hwy 61 accident at Magnolia Gardens entrance

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The coroner’s office has identified a 69-year-old man who died in an accident on Highway 61 at the Magnolia Gardens entrance.
Authorities say James Arnold Mixson of Charleston died in an accident that happened at 12:30 a.m. on Monday.
According to the coroner’s office, Mixson was the only occupant in his vehicle when it struck a tree as he was driving towards Charleston.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Deputy Brinson is asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident or knows where Mixson may have been prior to the accident to call (843) 529-3538.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.