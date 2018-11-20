Backlash at Chinese university shows limits to surveillance

In this photo taken Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, a computer screen shows the leaked online post from Guilin University of Electronic Technology warning of "hostile domestic and foreign powers" that were "wantonly spreading illicit and illegal videos" through the internet in Beijing, China. The Chinese university’s plan to conduct a blanket search of student and staff electronic devices has come under fire, illustrating the limits of the population’s tolerance for surveillance and raising concern that tactics used on China’s Muslim minorities may be creeping into the rest of the country. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) (Ng Han Guan)