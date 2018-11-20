Buccaneers place 10 on postseason football Big South All-Conference team

In addition to his prowess in the classroom, Allen put together one of the best seasons by a defensive back in Big South Conference history on his way to earning First Team honors. Allen led the Big South with six interceptions and returned a CSU and conference-record three for touchdowns in 2018. He is currently tied for the FCS lead in pick-sixes on the year and is fourth in FCS in passes defended with 1.6 per game. Allen saved his best game of the season for his final conference game recording three interceptions and returned one 52 yards for a score in CSU's 12-7 win over Campbell.