Charleston Basket Brigade packs Thanksgiving boxes for those in need

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Volunteers with the Charleston Basket Brigade were busy Tuesday morning at the Charleston-area convention center packing Thanksgiving meals for those who signed up.
Communities in Schools, a non-profit which serves more than 12,000 students in the tri-county, is responsible for locating a majority of the families that will receive the meals and also map directions for delivery.
Each family receives a box with all of the ingredients to cook an entire Thanksgiving meal including a 10-12 lb. turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, sweet potatoes with marshmallows, fresh rolls, and a pumpkin pie. Also inside the box is an anonymous letter that reads, “This comes to you from someone who cares about you. All we ask is that you take care of yourself well enough to be able to do this for someone else one day.”
The organization’s goal in 2018 is to feed 3,500 families or roughly 21,000 people. Over the past nine years, the brigade has raised $640,170 and served 21,339 families in need (approximately 128,000 people).
Piggly Wiggly manages the food order and delivers the food order to the convention center.
