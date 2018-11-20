Charleston Southern blows past Trinity Baptist

CHARLESTON, SC (CSU Athletics) - Charleston Southern forced 34 turnovers and placed six players in double figures to cruise past Trinity Baptist, 98-49, Monday at the Buc Dome.
CSU (3-2) ripped off a 13-0 run in the opening 2:53 and was never challenged, building a 30-point halftime lead that ballooned to as many as 52 in the second half. The Bucs were out of sync at times offensively, though, as Trinity Baptist (3-4) forced 15 first half turnovers while recording 14 steals.
Freshman big man Timmy Sellers sparked CSU with 15 points and five rebounds in the first half, and the Bucs employed a different lineup to good results in the second.
“I thought in the second half, we improved,” said CSU head coach Barclay Radebaugh. “I didn’t think we did that in the first half, and I was a little disappointed with how sloppy we played. We got to play some guys who haven’t played as much and we really challenged them to play harder and play better than we did in the first half, and we were able to do that.”
