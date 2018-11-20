Clemson Advances to Title Game with 64-49 Win Over Georgia

Notes: Clemson starts 5-0 for the second time under Brad Brownell … Clemson has now won seven-straight against the Southeastern Conference dating back to 2016-17 … Clemson is now 15-10 in regular season tournaments under Brad Brownell … Brad Brownell wins his 154th game at Clemson – leaving him three wins shy of passing Bill Foster for second all-time in program history … Marcquise Reed scored a team-high 24 points – his 27th career 20-point outing … Reed also grabbed nine rebounds – marking the 30th time in his career that he has collected at least five in a contest … Elijah Thomas notched his 13th career double-double, including the second in as many games this season … Thomas swatted one shot and now has 112 for his career – 14 shy of tying John Campbell (1977-80) for 10th all-time in program history … David Skara tied his career-high with three steals.