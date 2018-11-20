Clemson Players Selected As National Award Finalists

Lamar is only the fourth player in school history to be named a Butkus finalist, joining Dorian O’Daniel (2017), Keith Adams (2000) and Levon Kirkland (1990). Lamar and O’Daniel became the first Clemson duo to be named finalists in back-to-back years. If Lamar were to win the award, he would become the first player in school history to earn the honor.