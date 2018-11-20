Clemson’s Scott Selected As Broyles Award Semifinalist

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced today that Clemson Co-Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Jeff Scott has been named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, presented annually to the nation's top assistant coach.
Scott is one of 15 semifinalists for the honor:
- Alabama Birmingham - David Reeves, Defensive Coordinator
- Alabama - Michael Locksley, Offensive Coordinator
- Army - Jay Bateman, Defensive Coordinator
- California - Tim DeRuyter, Defensive Coordinator/OLBs
- Central Florida - Glen Elarbee, Offensive Line
- Clemson - Jeff Scott, Co-Offensive Coordinator/WRs
- Georgia - Sam Pittman, Offensive Line
- Louisiana State - Dave Aranda, Defensive Coordinator
- Michigan - Don Brown, Defensive Coordinator
- Mississippi State - Bob Shoop, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties
- Notre Dame - Chip Long, Offensive Coordinator
- Oklahoma - Bill Bedenbaugh, Co-Offensive Coordinator/O-Line
- Utah State - David Yost, Offensive Coordinator/QBs
- Washington State - Tracy Claeys, Defensive Coordinator
- West Virginia - Jake Spavital, Offensive Coordinator/QBs
From the list of 15, five finalists will be selected and invited to travel to Little Rock, Ark., where the 2018 Broyles Award winner will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 4.
Scott is attempting to secure Clemson’s third consecutive Broyles Award. Clemson Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables earned the award in 2016, and Co-Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Tony Elliott secured the honor in 2017. Clemson is the only school to have coaches collect the award in consecutive years since its inception in 1996.