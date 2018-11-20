Colleton County citizens protest election commission

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - People protested the election commission at the Colleton County Council chambers during hearings that were held Monday afternoon.
People in the county felt that their voter rights were suppressed during this year’s election. The main complaint was that there were insufficient paper ballots available to accommodate voters.
Colleton County’s board of voter registration addressed the issues they had on Nov. 6.
The director of the board of voter registration, Angela Upchurch, said a seasonal worker accidentally mislabeled the personal electronic ballot (PEB) devices that go into the voting machines for all 32 precincts.
For a few hours most precincts had to use paper ballots to vote, causing long lines and upset voters.
But for those who attended the hearing, they said there were more issues than the commission is owning up to.
Darlene Miller spoke at the hearing and said she spoke to people who said their precincts didn’t have enough paper ballots. Miller said, “There were voters who were not able to vote because they ran out of ballots and they insist they did not run out of ballots, but I know for a fact that they did.”
But Upchurch insists that is not true. In the hearing she said, legally she must order 10% of the number of active voters, for paper ballots.
There were over 24,000 active voters in Colleton County, according to Upchurch, which means she had to have ordered a little 2400 emergency ballots. She says she ordered about 2500 and had fail safe ballots that could be used.
The evidence showed that one precinct ran out a paper ballot, but a technician arrived to fix the voting machines just in time.
People brought up other claims during the protest hearing like polling machines not working properly, and that the secrecy of their ballots was compromised.
Although many claimed voter suppression for the election troubles they had, the board voted unanimously to deny the protests due to lack of evidence.
Miller says that she will be appealing this decision.
