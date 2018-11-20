Consumer group warns of ‘dangerous’ slime toy products

(CNN) - The annual “Trouble in Toyland” report is out in time for the big holiday shopping season.
It warns of toys that could potentially hurt your kids.
One of the biggest concerns are slime products.
Six popular slime toys contain what the report deems “dangerously high” levels of boron, which is a non-metallic element used in detergents and rat poison.
There's no rule in the U.S. about how much boron is allowed in products.
The U.S. public interest research group education fund, which issued the Toyland Report, says there should be an investigation to see if limits should be set in the U.S.
Meanwhile, a chemical expert says the type of boron in the slime has low toxicity.
He says a child would need to eat "multiple containers" before reaching toxic levels.
There's no response yet from the slime makers.
The Toy Association, however, fired back at the report.
"Year after year, organizations like PIRG come out with these reports and they are filled with false and misleading information – intentionally to scare parents. What parents can be assured is that all toys sold in the United States need to comply with some of the strictest requirements…with these requirements," said VP Toy Association VP Rebecca Mond.
Choking hazards and privacy concerns from tech toys also made the list.
