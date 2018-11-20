Coroner identifies two killed in wrong-way collision on I-526 in Mt. Pleasant

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The coroner’s office has identified two people killed in a wrong-way collision on I-526 in Mount Pleasant.
Authorities say 41-year-old Crestina Rodrigues died on Nov. 15 from injuries she sustained, while 39-year-old Christopher Thomas died on Monday.
Mount Pleasant police officials say on Nov. 15 at 12:41 a.m. officers responded to I-526 eastbound for a head-on collision involving two cars.
According to a preliminary investigation, a Chevrolet Impala driven by Rodrigues was heading eastbound on I-526 when she was struck by a Nissan Altima driven by Thomas who was driving the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes.
“Ms. Rodrigues died on scene as a result of her injuries,” MPPD officials said.
Thomas was transported to MUSC in serious condition but died as a result of his injuries on Monday.
“This collision is still under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Traffic Bureau,” MPPD officials said.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information about the incident to contact Pfc. L. Lawson at 843-884-4176 or LLawson@tompsc.com
