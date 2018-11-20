CSU’s Allen and McIntire take weekly Big South Football honors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charleston Southern football’s James Allen (Defensive) and Justin McIntire (Special Teams) claimed weekly conference player of the week honors as announced by the Big South on Monday afternoon.
Allen claimed honors for the second time this season after earning Special Teams recognition following the September 29 Hampton football game. McIntire becomes the fourth Buccaneer to receive Special Teams player of the week honors joining Kyle Reighard (twice) and Allen in receiving the recognition.
Allen had a game for the ages in the Bucs' Big South finale against Campbell. Allen tied a CSU single-game record with three interceptions and added a 52-yard interception return for a touchdown for the Bucs' score just before the half that put CSU ahead 9-0 in the eventual 12-7 win. Allen posted an interception at the goal line early in the second quarter to end the Campbell drive.
He stepped in front of a pass two drives later near midfield and weaved his way into the end zone for his Big South single-season record third interception return for a score of the season going 52 yards for the score. He added a pass breakup near the sideline early in the fourth quarter. Allen saved his best interception for last making a diving catch on 4th-and-6 at the CSU 14 on with 1:17 remaining to secure CSU's win.
McIntire came up with the early play of the game that directly led to CSU's first points against Campbell. McIntire went up the middle and blocked a punt deep inside Campbell territory. The ball went out of bounds at the CU 5-yard line setting the Bucs up in prime scoring position where they capitalized on Tyler Tekac's first field goal of the game.
McIntire's blocked punt was CSU's first since Jared Scotland blocked a punt against Liberty on November 14, 2015.
Monmouth wide receiver Reggie White Jr. was named the Big South Football’s Offensive Player of the Week, while MU freshman running back Juwon Farri was named the Freshman of the Week.