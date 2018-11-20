CSU’s Allen and McIntire take weekly Big South Football honors

He stepped in front of a pass two drives later near midfield and weaved his way into the end zone for his Big South single-season record third interception return for a score of the season going 52 yards for the score. He added a pass breakup near the sideline early in the fourth quarter. Allen saved his best interception for last making a diving catch on 4th-and-6 at the CSU 14 on with 1:17 remaining to secure CSU's win.