Deputies arrest 18-year-old in string of car break-ins, vehicle theft
Berkeley County deputies released surveillance footage taken during the time of 16 car break-ins in the Cane Bay neighborhood. (Source: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office) (Phillips, Patrick)
By Patrick Phillips | November 20, 2018 at 3:04 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 3:06 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies say a Columbia man is facing 11 counts in connection with a vehicle theft and multiple car break-ins in the Cane Bay area.

Damion Letaz Walker (Source: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)
Damion Letaz Walker, 18, was captured after a brief pursuit, according to a post on the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page. Deputies say he faces nine counts of breaking into motor vehicles, one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one count of possession of a stolen handgun.

Deputies also released home surveillance footage from the Cane Bay neighborhood where deputies said 16 car break-ins occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Deputies initially responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle there.

“There are believed to be several more suspects and detectives are currently investigating the multiple vehicle break-ins,” the post states.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ham at 843-719-5046 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

