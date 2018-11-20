Deputies arrest 18-year-old in string of car break-ins, vehicle theft

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies say a Columbia man is facing 11 counts in connection with a vehicle theft and multiple car break-ins in the Cane Bay area.
Damion Letaz Walker, 18, was captured after a brief pursuit, according to a post on the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page. Deputies say he faces nine counts of breaking into motor vehicles, one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one count of possession of a stolen handgun.
Deputies also released home surveillance footage from the Cane Bay neighborhood where deputies said 16 car break-ins occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday.
Deputies initially responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle there.
“There are believed to be several more suspects and detectives are currently investigating the multiple vehicle break-ins,” the post states.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ham at 843-719-5046 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.